Kris Jenner offers to be surrogate for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby

Kim Kardashian has said in the past that she may not be able to carry another child.

Kris Jenner has seemingly offered to carry Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s next child as a surrogate.

During the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner revealed that she has received a letter from a member of an unnamed “royal family” asking to buy her eggs because she has produced “successful offspring”.

Jenner, 61, then told her daughters that though a doctor ruled out her eggs as longer “viable”, the same doctor said that she is still capable of carrying a child.

When Kim Kardashian asked her mother, “Do you want to carry mine?”, Jenner replied: “If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds. I really would.”

Kardashian’s sister Kourtney then told the mother-daughter duo: “I already offered [to carry Kim’s child].”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, daughter North West, in June 2013. They then welcomed son Saint West in December 2015.

Kardashian has since intimated that it may be difficult for her to carry another child because both of her pregnancies were “high-risk”.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Kanye West is trying to find his “creative voice” at a remote studio in the Wyoming mountains.

The rapper released his last full-length album, ‘The Life of Pablo’, back in February 2016.