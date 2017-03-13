Kristen Stewart has teamed up with Chvrches for Planned Parenthood

Kristen Stewart has revealed she’s working on a new project with Chvrches to raise awareness of Planned Parenthood.

The Scottish electro group are in the middle of recording their third album, and Stewart revealed to the LA Times that she’s been wanting to work with them for some time.

“I had been asking them to let me do something for them for a while, they’re so good,” she said. She didn’t reveal exactly what her role would be in the project, or whether there were plans to generate financial aid for Planned Parenthood, but said she “ended up with a pretty simple but definitive narrative arc that highlights the cause in a sweet but quiet and confronting way”.

Stewart is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, who earlier this year signed an executive order to attempt to strip funds from Planned Parenthood, which provides contraception, abortion and family planning advice.

Since then, he’s announced that it can keep funds if it stops providing abortions.

Speaking to Variety in January, Stewart discussed the time Trump tweeted about her relationship with Robert Pattinson, and added that his becoming president had kickstarted an interest in politics. ““I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but I think at this point, it’s not political. It’s f*cking so humanitarian,” she said.

Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry was similarly vocal about LGBT visibility recently, saying: “I guess now being in the band that we’re in, having a huge gay following… just trying to check my privilege as a white, cis, straight woman is pretty important and just remembering that I have it pretty fucking good.

“I think we’re really lucky that we travel in a really mixed crew and we always been lucky enough that we had – we were able to choose people to work with that we felt shared our ethos, and I suppose that’s the benefit of working with people you’ve known for a long time.