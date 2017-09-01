'The Eddy' is set in Paris and will be extremely Parisian.

Netflix has announced that they will provide a platform for a new musical series from La La Land creator and Oscar-winner, Damien Chazelle.

The Eddy is an eight-episode show that will be set in Paris, telling the story of “a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them”, as Pitchfork reports.

However, unlike Chazelle’s previous projects, the Whiplash creator will not be taking the directing helm entirely. Chazelle will direct two episodes and will serve as executive producer to the rest.

Glen Ballard, known for his work on Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Bad, cowriting ‘Man in the Mirror’, will compose the show’s original music.

Chazelle said of the show: “I’ve always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I’m doubly excited to be teaming up with [writer Jack Thorne], Glen and [executive producer Alan Poul] on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling and Damien Chazelle‘s forthcoming Neil Armstrong biopic, First Man, has had its release date confirmed.

Universal have now confirmed that First Man will be released on October 12 2018 – in time for the 2019 awards season. With Chazelle set to direct from a script by Spotlight writer Josh Singer, Gosling will play the lead role as Armstrong, who became the first man to step foot on the moon in 1969.

Chazelle and Gosling’s La La Land has secured nearly $400 million at the box office worldwide and received six awards at the 2016 Oscars.