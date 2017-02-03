‘La La Land’ tops UK album chart

Musical is up for 14 Oscar nominations

The soundtrack to La La Land has topped the UK album chart.

It went in at Number One four weeks after its release, after knocking Pete Tong’s ‘Classic House’ down to Number Two.

The record is the first soundtrack to top the chart in the UK since Les Miserables in 2013.

La La Land recently swept the Golden Globes taking home seven awards.

It is also tipped to win big at the Oscars later this month, where it is nominated 14 times, including Best Score and twice in the Best Song category, for ‘City Of Stars’ and ‘Audition’.

The film’s Music Director and Executive Music Producer Marius De Vries told OfficialCharts.com: “This is fantastic. We always knew as we were working on it that we were working on something special, but you can never anticipate whether that specialness will translate into universal – or even partial – public acceptance. On those rare occasions when it does, it’s always a treat. It’s a great testament to the enormous amount of hard work the entire team put in.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran‘s grip on the official UK singles chart isn’t loosening.

The singer has now spent four weeks holding the top two positions.

‘Shape Of You’ notched up sales of 47,000 and 8.8 million streams to keep the top spot this week. In just four weeks, the song has sold a total of 306,000 copies and has been streamed 42.9 million times.

Sheeran’s streak of domination now matches the all time record held by Justin Bieber, who’s tracks ‘Love Yourself’ and ‘Sorry’ also held Number One and Two in the chart for four weeks on the bounce in November and December 2015.

‘Shape Of You’ is also his longest reigning Number One single in the UK, and has now spent two weeks longer at the top than his previous best effort ‘Thinking Out Loud’.