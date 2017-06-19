Labour are now ahead of the Tories in the polls

It's the first time in years the party have polled ahead of the Conservatives

A new poll has shown that Labour are now three percent ahead of the Conservative Party in terms of voting intentions.

The Survation poll is the first since the Grenfell Tower fire and the second to be conducted this month.

The results show Labour overtaking the Tories for the first time in years. On June 5 the poll had Labour on 40 percent with Theresa May’s party on 41 percent. Today (June 19), Labour have taken the lead with 44 percent. The Tories are still on the same score as in the last poll.

The Conservatives won the general election on June 8, but failed to seize a majority. May is now looking to form a government with northern Irish party the DUP.

It was recently revealed that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was just 2,227 votes away from being elected as the country’s new Prime Minister. The party had previously confirmed they were prepared to form a coalition government, as the Independent reports.

If Corbyn had claimed seven more seats, the total seats won by Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and one independent MP would have come to 322 – enough to dethrone the Conservatives of their power.

The seven seats that were won by the Conservatives with the slimmest margins were Southampton Itchen (won by 31), Preseli Pembrokeshire (won by 314), Hastings and Rye (won by 346), Chipping Barnet (won by 353), Thurrock (won by 345), Norwich North (won by 507) and Pudsey (won by 331).

However, the Conservative Party were only 287 votes from forming a majority government and could have done so by winning four seats. Dudley North (won by Labour by 22), Newcastle-under-Lyme (won by 30), Crewe and Nantwich (won by 48) and Canterbury (won by 187) would have allowed PM May to form a government without the help of the DUP.