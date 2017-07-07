Labour open up eight point lead over the Tories in the polls

Jeremy Corbyn's party continue to gain momentum

Labour have opened up an eight point lead over the Conservative Party, according to a new poll.

The YouGov poll for The Times put the Tories on 38 per cent and Labour on 46 per cent.

The Liberal Democrats were on six per cent of the vote, while Ukip support dropped to four per cent.

It is the first YouGov poll since the general election and comes just weeks after another poll put Labour three points ahead of the Conservative Party.

The turnaround in Labour’s position in the polls comes nearly one month on from the inconclusive general election after which Prime Minister Theresa May was forced to seek a supply-and-confidence agreement with the Democratic Unionist Party at the cost of £1bn.

It was recently revealed that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was just 2,227 votes away from being elected as the country’s new Prime Minister. The party had previously confirmed they were prepared to form a coalition government.

If Corbyn had claimed seven more seats, the total seats won by Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and one independent MP would have come to 322 – enough to dethrone the Conservatives from power.

The seven seats that were won by the Conservatives with the slimmest margins were Southampton Itchen (won by 31), Preseli Pembrokeshire (won by 314), Hastings and Rye (won by 346), Chipping Barnet (won by 353), Thurrock (won by 345), Norwich North (won by 507) and Pudsey (won by 331).

However, the Conservative Party were only 287 votes from forming a majority government and could have done so by winning four seats. Dudley North (won by Labour by 22), Newcastle-under-Lyme (won by 30), Crewe and Nantwich (won by 48) and Canterbury (won by 187) would have allowed PM May to form a government without the help of the DUP.