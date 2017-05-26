Labour slash Conservatives lead in new general election polls

Jeremy Corbyn's party are making rapid gains on the Tories - that's according to the latest YouGov results, anyway

Labour have cut the Conservatives‘ lead in the polls ahead of next month’s general election to just five points.

The Tories had enjoyed a healthy lead over their rivals in the polls, placing the party in pole position to return a healthy majority in the snap election on June 8.

However, the latest polls from YouGov have indicated that the Tory lead has now been cut to single figures, with Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party closing in following a few weeks of consistent gains. It is the first time since mid-April that Labour have narrowed the Tories’ lead to single digits.

A four-point change since last week has seen the Tories’ lead cut from nine points to five – see the latest polls below.

Campaigning for the General Election has resumed today (May 26) following its suspension in the wake of the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday (May 22).

Earlier this week, Labour vowed to bring forward their plans to scrap tuition fees if they triumph in next month’s general election.

“You’ve got young people, regardless of their wealth, that are leaving university after working hard, they’ve finally got their degrees, they’re going into their job for the first time, junior doctors etc, and they’re saddled with debt for years and years,” Labour Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner told the BBC. “Whether they pay back that debt or not, if you’ve ever had a huge amount of debt hanging over your head you know how that feels.”