Lady Gaga accuses Donald Trump of ‘endangering lives’ with trans military ban

The President announced yesterday he intends to ban transgender people from military service in the US.

Lady Gaga has reacted staunchly to Donald Trump banning transgender people from military service, accusing the US President of “endangering lives”.

Trump made the widely-condemned announcement yesterday (July 26) in a series of tweets. “After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military,” he wrote.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Writing on Twitter, Gaga – a longtime advocate for LGTBQ rights – pointed out that Trump’s decision could have an adverse affect on the mental health of young trans people, an already highly vulnerable section of society. “Sincerely, did you know of the group you singled out today, 45% of them ages (18 to 24) have attempted suicide already?” she wrote.

“Within the Trans Community are many also who are strong & brave,” she added. “They should be able to serve if they wish. To have honor if they do @POTUS.”

As the New York Times has reported, Trump’s decision reverses President Obama’s transformation of the military, in which transgender people were allowed to serve openly. Obama’s defence secretary Ashton B. Carter also opened up all combat roles to women and made the appointment of the first openly gay army secretary.

Unsurprisingly, many other figures from the entertainment world have also reacted with shock and anger to the ban, with Seth Rogen, Tegan and Sara, George Takei, Lena Dunham, and more all voicing their disapproval.