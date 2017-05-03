Lars Ulrich to interview Iggy Pop on his new Beats 1 show

The Metallica drummer seems pretty excited by his new radio show.

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich has announced his brand new Beats 1 radio show, ‘It’s Electric!’ with Iggy Pop guesting on his debut show.

The radio show begins on May 7 at 3pm PT which is 10pm GMT. In the teaser released through Beats 1, Lars Ulrich calls his show “my 16-year-old self’s wet dream: doing a radio show to a worldwide audience.”

“We go all over the world – we look at international bands for an international audience,” he continues. “I’m gonna play you lots of really cool music by mostly bands you don’t know; a lot of bands I’ve just been introduced to.”

“I have some guests call in on the phone, and they promise me I’m gonna have this show every week.”

Watch Lars’ Beats 1 teaser below.

Speaking to long-time Beats 1 host Zane Lowe about ‘It’s Electric!’, Lars claimed that the show will be “unfiltered, unscripted and completely all over the place”. Joining Ulrich as a co-host will longtime friend and Metallica magazine editor, Steffan Chirazi.

Ulrich also revealed that he would be joined by Iggy Pop during his first broadcast. This follows a collaboration between Metallica and Pop during a gig at Mexico City back in March. Pop and Metallica performed a cover of The Stooges’ 1969 track ‘TV Eye’.

Read more: Metallica help out tribute band after their equipment is stolen

Recently, Metallica vocalist James Hetfield refused to reveal his opinion on Donald Trump citing the nature of how politics “separates” people as the reason.