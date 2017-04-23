Last round of Glastonbury 2017 resale tickets sell out in 20 minutes

The resale of general admission tickets took place this morning for the festival in June

Glastonbury released its last round of resale tickets today (April 23,) with tickets selling out in 20 minutes.

General tickets for the June event went on resale this morning, with the Glastonbury Twitter account tweeting soon after: “This morning’s resale tickets have now all been sold. Thanks to everyone who bought one, and sorry to those of you who missed out.”

Festival organisers chose not to announce the exact number of tickets going on resale this month, but said it was likely to be a “limited quantity.”

Seetickets also tweeted to confirm the news, tweeting: “Congratulations to everyone who got @glastofest tickets this morning. Confirmation emails are going out now.”

The ticketing site sent a further tweet that urged fans not to attempt buying tickets for the festival from “from unlawful sellers or ‘concierge services.’”

Ticket and coach packets for the festival went on resale earlier this week and sold out in just 15 minutes.

Some fans took to social media to vent their frustration at not being able to get through on the website – with one fan tweeting: “How can the Glastonbury resale tickets be sold out when nobody ever gets past the first page.”

But fans that did get through to purchase tickets were happy, with one festival goer tweeting: “Absolutely over the moon… crying happy tears!”

Recently, Emily Eavis Emily Eavis recently told NME that there would several ‘secret sets’ to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Park Stage at Glastonbury 2017, as well as teasing more ‘surprises’ coming on the line-up and when to expect the next announcements.

The festival takes place 21 – 25 June at its usual location on Worthy Farm in Somerset and Ed Sheeran, Radiohead and Foo Fighters have been confirmed as headliners, with other acts appearing over the weekend including Katy Perry, Haim and The XX.