Learn how to improve your digital skillset at NME’s #Lifehacks event

It takes place in London on November 23.

Lauren Thomas (pictured), Ibrahim Kamara and Paul Davies are to speak on an NME #Lifehacks panel discussing Skills To Succeed In A Digital Age.

The panel forms part of a full afternoon of talks and activities designed to help you kick-start your career in the creative industries. NME has teamed up with University of Salford and youth initiative Create Jobs to lay on the #Lifehacks event in London on November 23.

Thomas is Partnership Leads at tech education specialists General Assembly, while Kamara is co-founder of GUAP, the world’s first video magazine. Davies is Consumer Marketing Director at Microsoft UK.

Kamara recently told NME all about how he co-founded the world’s first video magazine.

NME’s #Lifehacks event on November 23 will be headlined by Chelsea footballer Eni Aluko and hip-hop artist Loyle Carner, who will tteam up for an ‘in conversation’ panel. Another panel will see Paris Lees, Paula Akpan and Josie Naughton join forces to discuss how to effect positive change.

One the day, you’ll also be able to connect with the NME team and our partners at the dedicated Hack-Space. Plus, there will be free food and drink, and the event will culminate in an exclusive secret evening gig. At last year’s #Lifehacks launch event, Tinie Tempah wowed the crowds.

You can buy tickets to our first #LifeHacks event (including an exclusive secret gig) with University of Salford here.