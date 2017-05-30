LCD Soundsystem’s new album is ‘totally done’, James Murphy confirms

After revealing its completion at a show over the weekend, a new Facebook post has officially confirmed the news.

LCD Soundsystem are “totally done with the music and mixing” of their new album, James Murphy has confirmed.

The news follows the band announcing the completion of their new record on-stage at Sasquatch! Festival this weekend. In a new Facebook post, James Murphy has writetn extensively about just how ‘done’ that new album is.

“Hello humans,” he writes. “This is just a note to say that we’re done with the record. Like, totally done with the music and mixing. Just some art stuff to finish, but it’s been mastered already and the lacquers are winging their way to the pressing plant (which is, I think, where they’ll make the mothers and stampers, etc.). I’ve been wrangling the fastest route between final mix and record release for the past few weeks so that there isn’t such a lag, and I think it’ll be soon. 6 weeks is the very fastest, I think, but it will likely be longer than that. Just trying to get all the ducks in a row so that there’s someone with a catcher’s mitt waiting at each stage. We mixed the last song last Wednesday, and Worey ran to (a national overnight carrier) to get it to Bob Weston over at Chicago Mastering Service for the next morning. then we took off to play Sasquatch! in Washington, and now I’m home proofreading lyrics and credits and all that crap. Sorry it took so long, honestly. I didn’t think it would, but I, once again, underestimated the distractions inherent in touring and living a “life”. This will be the last record at the original DFA Studios, as we’re closing that down after the building was sold, so there’s a lot to digest for me. I’ve been there nearly 20 years now, and I wasn’t a particularly young man when it opened, so there’s that.

“Anyway, be well, hank you for your patience (even when it manifested as semi-angry “where the fuck is the RECORD< james!” posts!)” the post concludes, “and very much looking forward to getting this to you. James.”

A new album has been in the pipeline ever since LCD Soundsystem announced their return in 2015, with the follow-up to 2010’s ‘This Is Happening’ expected to arrive sometime later this year. Murphy previously updated fans on the progress of the new record back in January, saying that the recording process was being “dragged out” as “winter messes with my voice.”

Writing in a message that accompanied the release of ‘Call The Police’ and ‘American Dream’ earlier this month, Murphy reflected on the process of making the band’s eagerly-awaited fourth album.

“As eager as folks have been for me to get this done, it’s got nothing on how much I want to be finished myself,” he admitted. “It’s been one of the most enjoyable records to make in my life, if not the most fun ever (I think it is, for sure, the happiest I’ve ever been making a record).”