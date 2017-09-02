"Record store jerks saved my life"

While appearing on Tom Scharpling’s podcast to promote LCD Soundsystem’s new album, James Murphy cracked an dry joke… which immediately became an official t-shirt.

In maybe the most James Murphy-esque marketing ploy in the world, one joke he made on ‘The Best Show’ is now purchasable as official band merchandise.

Recounting his teenage interactions with snide record store employees, Murphy said: “I never got mad at rude record store jerks. Record store jerks saved my life, man.”

Murphy followed that up with: “That’s a shirt. I could make that a shirt.” So he did just that.

Murphy put the joke on a shirt and tote bag which can be bought over at LCD Soundsystem’s website. Check out the new merchandise below.

The phrase was born on The Best Show interview with James Murphy. Now it is a shirt!! For sale at LCDSoundsystem.com A post shared by Tom Scharpling (@scharpling) on Sep 1, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Meanwhile, James Murphy has revealed the reaction of some fans to the news that LCD Soundsystem were getting back together made him feel “sad”.

Speaking about that time in a new interview, Murphy said he understood where they were coming from. “I underestimated how upset people who really liked the band would be,”

He continued. “I was someone who grew up obsessed with bands, how they were and how they treated one another, and how they treated fans.”

LCD Soundsystem's full upcoming UK tour dates are below.

