Leaked Manchester One Love setlist teases some potential surprises

Unfortunately the setlist doesn't include an Oasis reunion

A leaked set and song list for the Manchester One Love benefit concert as proved to be accurate, though still to be taken with a pinch of salt, and teases some potential surprises.

Found on a Manchester One Love fan website has, so far, been accurate on every act and artist. So far, Pharrell Williams was joined by Miley Cyrus and Marcus Mumford to perform ‘Happy’ and ‘Get Lucky’ respectively.

Cyrus shared some kind words saying, “I am so honoured to be at this incredible event surrounded by all you amazing people. And for me the most important responsibility we have on this entire planet is to take care of one another – and look what we’re doing right here.”

One Direction’s Niall Horan played ‘This Town’ from his solo album saying, “I’m addicted to this place. You make everyone from out of town feel so welcome… we love you.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The leaked setlist, if accurate, will see appearances from Imogen Heap, Mac Miller, three tracks from Coldplay and a finale from Ariana Grande singing ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’.

Check out the full list below.

Those hoping for an Oasis reunion might be disappointed to see that there is no mention of any Gallagher appearing on stage tonight. Although we won’t know until the final curtain drops, Liam did report to BBC Radio 1 that he wouldn’t be appearing, saying: “I don’t think so. I mean I’m up for it but I think we’ve got a gig somewhere”.

The concert will see performances from Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, and others with all the proceeds going to the We Love Manchester emergency fund, which has been set up by Manchester City Council, in conjunction with the British Red Cross.

The benefit concert is broadcasting live on BBC One and BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Manchester as well as being streamed across social media.