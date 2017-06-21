Legoland has recreated Glastonbury 2017, complete with Lego Ed Sheeran

The Somerset festival has arrived in Miniland, Windsor.

Ahead of Glastonbury 2017 this weekend, Legoland Windsor have recreated this year’s festival ground for their famous Miniland attraction, complete with Lego headliners Ed Sheeran, Radiohead and Foo Fighters.

To celebrate the 48th year of the festival, Legoland have created an incredibly detailed festival scene featuring miniature portaloos, tents, punters mud sliding and the famous Glastonbury sign spelled in colourful letters. The scene is made up of around 9,872 LEGO bricks with 5,400 used to create the 50cm high Pyramid Stage.

The talented model making team have even built custom, 10cm Lego figures of the three headliners.

A representative from Legoland commented on the festival scene, “Our Model Makers have had a huge amount of fun building this year’s headliners for our Miniland Glastonbury scene – especially creating a model of self-confessed LEGO fan, Ed Sheeran who complete with his miniature LEGO guitar is made up of just 61 LEGO bricks”.

As festival-goers arrived at Worthy Farm this morning, punters were met with lengthy queues to get into the festival site.

Emily Eavis has recently revealed that there will be increased security at the festival this year in response to the recent spate of terror attacks in London and Manchester.

Johnny Depp and Liam Gallagher are among the eleventh hour additions to the Glastonbury line-up. Another surprise addition is Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who’ll appear on the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday of the festival.