Lena Dunham ‘rushed to hospital’ during Met Gala

Dunham had to leave the star-studded event on Monday Night.

Lena Dunham had to leave the Met Gala on Monday night (May 1) abruptly as a “medical issue” caused her to head for the emergency room.

According to Page Six, the 30-year old ‘Girls’ actress and director had to leave the event for the emergency room where she was released “after a series of tests”.

Reports seem to suggest that the “issue” as linked to Lena’s condition with endometriosis, a disorder which occurs when tissue grows outside of the uterus. Dunham has been outspoken about her condition in the past.

Read more: The 11 biggest talking points from Met Gala 2017

Recently, Lena Dunham addressed the backlash she received over a recent joke she made about abortion. On the Women Of The Hour podcast, she said that she had never experienced termination herself, but joked “but I wish I had”.

Addressing the incident at a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival a few weeks ago, Dunham said that it was the reaction from “other women who shared my politics” that was hard for her to take.

“I can take whatever the ‘alt-right’ wants to say, that’s fine,” she said. “It’s when I thought I was being misunderstood, or willfully misunderstood, by other women who shared my politics that things were really hard.”

The latest Bleachers video for the single, ‘Don’t Take The Money’ was directed by Dunham and stars ‘Arrested Development’ star, Alia Shawkat.