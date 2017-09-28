Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are working on a Teddy Roosevelt biopic

Pair worked together on 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and 'Shutter Island'

Leonardo DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese are reportedly working together on Roosevelt, a new biopic about 26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.

According to a Deadline report, the Paramount production will also see DiCaprio taking a production role, alongside Jennifer Davisson.

Roosevelt has been a passion project of DiCaprio’s since 2006 – he had intended to adapt Edmund Morris’ The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt book, although it remains unclear whether these initial plans have significantly changed in the last decade.

This would be the latest in a long line of collaborations between DiCaprio and Scorsese. They’ve previously worked together on The Wolf of Wall Street, Shutter Island, The Aviator, The Departed and Gangs of New York.

DiCaprio is also reportedly starring in a biopic of namesake Leonardo da Vinci, plus two further productions alongside Scorsese: The Devil in the White City and Killers of the Flower Moon. On top of this, he’s been touted for a lead role in an origin story tale of Batman villain The Joker.

Earlier this year, the actor donated $1 million to relief efforts in response to Hurricane Harvey, which devastated the Texas region back in August.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation,” said United Way Worldwide president and CEO Brian Gallagher. “Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us — and that’s what this gift represents.”