The Courteeners frontman is currently gearing up for his "relaxed" solo venture.

Liam Fray has revealed in an interview what we can come to expect from The Courteeners frontman’s upcoming acoustic tour.

Speaking to Peter Crouch on Radio X, Fray went into detail about what fans can look forward to and what material he’ll be playing.

Fray began by explaining why this tour is happening this October, he said: “It’s just an opportunity I guess to play some of the lesser-known tracks and some of the the B-sides. It’s dead relaxed, like. And you know what I’m like” Fray continued: “Don’t be coming expecting anything even remotely professional, but it’s just a laugh really.”

Fray suggested that attendees will get a different experience at every date.”It’s kind of relaxed and I can mess around with the setlist every night.”

Finally, The Courteeners singer revealed what the future for the band is now that they’ve finished touring last year’s Mapping The Rendezvous: “I guess after that really, we have to think about a new Courteeners record, but the last one only came out in October. You don’t want to get on people’s nerves”

The Courtneers played a huge show at Manchester’s LCCC Old Trafford cricket ground in May, where they played an emotional tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack by covering Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Check out Liam Fray’s solo tour dates below:

Thu 19 Oct – Edinburgh, Liquid Room

Fri 20 Oct – Glasgow, O2 ABC

Sat 21 Oct – Newcastle, Riverside

Mon 23 Oct – Bristol, Thekla

Tue 24 Oct – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Thu 26 Oct – Wolverhampton, Slade Rooms

Fri 27 Oct – London, KOKO

Sat 28 Oct – Sheffield, O2 Academy

Mon 30 Oct – Liverpool, O2 Academy

Tue 31 Oct – Wrexham, Central Station

Thu 2 Nov – Leeds, O2 Academy

Fri 3 Nov – Manchester, Albert Hall

Sat 4 Nov – Manchester, Albert Hall