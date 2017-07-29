Liam Fray announces acoustic tour
The Courteeners frontman will be touring the UK this autumn with an acoustic set
Liam Fray has announced an acoustic tour of the UK this autumn.
The Courteeners frontman will play a series of intimate acoustic shows across the country in October and November.
Fray has promised the gigs will involve Courteeners classics as well as a deep dive into rarely heard songs from the band’s decade old back catalogue.
The Courteeners released their fifth album, ‘Mapping the Rendezvous’ last October and have played a string of UK festival dates this year – including Glastonbury, where Fray praised the festival’s atmosphere of “love and hope.”
The band also played a huge show at Manchester’s LCCC Old Trafford cricket ground in May, where they played an emotional tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack by covering Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.
The full list of tour dates are as follows:
Thu 19th Oct Edinburgh Liquid Room
Fri 20th Oct Glasgow O2 ABC
Sat 21st Oct Newcastle Riverside
Mon 23rd Oct Bristol Thekla
Tue 24th Oct Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Thu 26th Oct Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Fri 27th Oct London KOKO
Sat 28th Oct Sheffield O2 Academy
Mon 30th Oct Liverpool O2 Academy
Tue 31st Oct Wrexham Central Station
Thu 2nd Nov Leeds O2 Academy
Fri 3rd Nov Manchester Albert Hall
Sat 4th Nov Manchester Albert Hall
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Tickets go on sale on August 4th at 9am. Limited fan presale (4 tickets per person max) August 2nd at 9am.