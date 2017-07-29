Liam Fray announces acoustic tour

The Courteeners frontman will be touring the UK this autumn with an acoustic set

Liam Fray has announced an acoustic tour of the UK this autumn.

The Courteeners frontman will play a series of intimate acoustic shows across the country in October and November.

Fray has promised the gigs will involve Courteeners classics as well as a deep dive into rarely heard songs from the band’s decade old back catalogue.

The Courteeners released their fifth album, ‘Mapping the Rendezvous’ last October and have played a string of UK festival dates this year – including Glastonbury, where Fray praised the festival’s atmosphere of “love and hope.”

The band also played a huge show at Manchester’s LCCC Old Trafford cricket ground in May, where they played an emotional tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack by covering Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

The full list of tour dates are as follows:

Thu 19th Oct Edinburgh Liquid Room

Fri 20th Oct Glasgow O2 ABC

Sat 21st Oct Newcastle Riverside

Mon 23rd Oct Bristol Thekla

Tue 24th Oct Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Thu 26th Oct Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Fri 27th Oct London KOKO

Sat 28th Oct Sheffield O2 Academy

Mon 30th Oct Liverpool O2 Academy

Tue 31st Oct Wrexham Central Station

Thu 2nd Nov Leeds O2 Academy

Fri 3rd Nov Manchester Albert Hall

Sat 4th Nov Manchester Albert Hall

Tickets go on sale on August 4th at 9am. Limited fan presale (4 tickets per person max) August 2nd at 9am.