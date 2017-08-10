Liam Gallagher calls Noel a ‘working class traitor’ and says ‘he stitched me up’

"I've got my rock'n'roll, I've got my vibe. You've got Bradley Cooper, you c*nt.

Liam Gallagher has continued his ongoing feud with brother Noel, calling his former Oasis bandmate a “working class traitor”.

Despite recently saying that he and Noel are “better together”, Liam has once again criticised his brother’s behaviour, accusing him of behaving “like a stalker” around famous people.

After being told that Noel was trying to talk to Brad Pitt backstage at Glastonbury, Liam told Noisey: “Oh fuckin’ hell. He’s like a fuckin’ stalker him, man. “Quick! Grab me a famous person!” Fuckin’ cringe, man. Bradley fuckin’ Cooper and shit like that? Fuckin’ sit down, mate. Working class traitor. Go on.”

Later in the interview, Liam accused his brother of “stitching him up” when Oasis split.

“Listen, he’s got his issues and I’ve got my issues,” Liam said. “He don’t like me, I don’t like him. Blah blah fuckin’ blah. He stitched me up with Oasis. I was the one left to carry the fuckin’ blame, and that’s it. He went, ‘Fuck this, I want a solo career.’ He fuckin’ set a few booby traps and I got fuckin’ collared with it. So as far as I’m concerned, you can fuck off. He didn’t just end it because we were in Paris and we had a ding-dong. You stitched me up and you can fuck off, you c*nt. I’m your fuckin’ brother.”

Liam added: “People go, ‘Oh you’re jealous.’ I’m not. I’m living in the fuckin’ real world. I’ve got my kids, I’ve got my rock’n’roll, I’ve got my vibe. You’ve got Bradley Cooper, you c*nt.

Liam’s latest remarks follow his candid comments in a recent Beats 1 interview , in which he said that he and his brother “don’t speak and that’s the saddest thing about it.” He then claimed that the key to Oasis‘ success was that Noel was a ‘boring fuck’ and he was the ‘headcase’.

Liam Gallagher’s upcoming debut solo album ‘As You Were’ is due next month. We’ve already heard ‘Chinatown’ and ‘Wall Of Glass’, and Liam has now shared an a cappella version of the song ‘For What It’s Worth’.

The album will feature four tracks produced by Adele/Beck collaborator Greg Kurstin – the rest was produced by Dan Grech-Marguerat, who has previously worked with Radiohead, Mumford and Sons, and Circa Waves.