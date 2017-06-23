Liam Gallagher announces album release details and collaborators

It's coming out around a month before brother Noel's new album.

Having shared its artwork last night, Liam Gallagher has confirmed that his debut album ‘As You Were’ will be released on October 6.

The album will feature four tracks produced by Adele/Beck collaborator Greg Kurstin: recent single ‘Wall Of Glass’ plus ‘Paper Crown’, ‘Come Back To Me’ and ‘It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way’.

The rest of the album was produced by Dan Grech-Marguerat, who has previously worked with Radiohead, Mumford and Sons, and Circa Waves.

“I didn’t want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey,” Liam said of the album in a press release. “It’s the Lennon Cold Turkey’ vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now.”

Other tracks on the album include ‘For What It’s Worth’, which was co-written by Simon Aldred of Cherry Ghost, and ‘Greedy Soul’.

‘As You Were’ is available to pre-order now from Liam Gallagher’s website. It will be released in standard and deluxe editions on digital, CD, vinyl and limited edition coloured vinyl. A special boxset is also available to pre-order from this website.

Liam’s album will arrive a month before brother Noel’s new album is slated for release. He recently discussed his potential chart battle with his older sibling.

“I’m sure he definitely knows that I’m fucking gonna come again, without a doubt,” Liam said in an interview with Q Magazine. “Course he’s fucking arsed. He plays it like he don’t give a fuck.”

Asked about the closeness of the two albums’ release dates, Liam replied: “Oh I’m all for it. Listen, I’ll go toe to toe with any cunt. If that becomes a fucking circus, then there’s nothing new there, is there? I mean, I’m sure it’ll (Noel’s album) be fucking amazing. But it just won’t be more amazing than mine.”

Meanwhile, bookies have announced 12/1 odds that Liam and Noel will reunite at Glastonbury this weekend. Liam is set to play The Other Stage on Saturday afternoon, while Noel is due to appear to introduce a special screening of Oasis movie ‘Supersonic’.

Liam Gallagher played his first solo gigs in late May and early June. He also performed two Oasis classics and his single ‘Wall Of Glass’ at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert.