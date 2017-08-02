Liam shares a tale of drunken urination and an expensive stereo system...

Liam Gallagher has shared a story from his and Noel’s youth that involves urination and damage of personal property which he marks as the beginning of their brotherly feud.

Gallagher stopped by The Howard Stern Show to talk about an Oasis reunion, explain the story of being refused cigarettes because he didn’t have his ID and play his new single ‘Wall Of Glass’.

During the interview, Stern asked the younger Gallagher where the animosity between the brothers started. Liam began the story: “I’d been out drinking when I was about 15 and I come in with a spliff as well. The room is spinning and I couldn’t find the light switch”.

Gallagher continued: “I thought ‘Fuck it, I’m just gonna have to go. So I whipped it out and pissed all over [Noel’s] new sound system. And I think he holds a grudge over that”.

Watch Liam tell the story below.

Recently, Liam Gallagher has revealed that he has full confidence in his solo act after being in “two failed bands“. The experiences in Oasis and Beady Eye are encouraging the singer to “come back stronger” and refuse “to let the critics win”.

Liam said: “They’re sitting there going, ‘Fuck me, mate. He’s come again, man. Two divorces, fucking illegitimate kids, fucking two failed bands behind him, three bad haircuts and he’s still fucking coming’.

As well as opening up about his relationship with the estranged daughter he had with Lisa Moorish, Liam also discussed how the key to Oasis‘ success was that Noel was a ‘boring fuck’ and he was the ‘headcase’.