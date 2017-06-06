Liam Gallagher shares his new opinion of Coldplay following Manchester gig

"I take back everything I've ever said about you..."

Liam Gallagher has shared his revised opinion of Coldplay following their duet at this weekend’s Manchester benefit concert.

In the past, the former Oasis frontman has been dismissive of the band. Discussing Coldplay singer Chris Martin with NME in 2006, Gallagher said: “Chris Martin looks like a geography teacher. What’s all that with writing messages about Free Trade? If he wants to write things down I’ll give him a pen and a pad of paper. Bunch of students.”

He also spoke disparagingly about Martin’s appearance last year, saying: “I’m sure he does put on a good gig, Chris Martin, the amount of money he gets paid. He looks like he’s in The Tweenies though. The whole band look beyond shit. Have they not seen any photos of The Rolling Stones? Probably not.”

However, Gallagher put his past misgivings aside to perform ‘Live Forever’ with Chris Martin at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert on Sunday night (June 4).

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Discussing the band with a Dutch radio station after a festival appearance in the Netherlands, Liam replied: “They’ve never sounded so good have they, Coldplay? I was like, ‘Fucking hell, you sound good man. I take back everything I’ve ever said about you. You sound fucking really good.'”

Asked if he’s worried about being linked to the band following their Manchester duet, he replied: “I don’t mind. Listen, man. They’re all right man. Chris is cool.”

Liam Gallagher’s appearance at Sunday’s One Love Manchester benefit concert was a surprise on the night. He has since hit out at brother Noel for failing to perform at the concert, too.

Last week he played solo gigs in London and Manchester, and revealed who he’s planning to vote for in the upcoming general election.

He also released debut solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’, with his album ‘As You Were’ due in the autumn.