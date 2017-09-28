Liam Gallagher shares new video for ‘Greedy Soul’

His debut album 'As You Were' is out on October 6

Liam Gallagher has posted a new video of his recent hit single ‘Greedy Soul’.

Filmed in Air Studios much like his last live video for single ‘For What It’s Worth’, Gallagher is backed by his band and a brass section. You can watch the video below.

It comes ahead of his debut solo album, ‘As You Were’, which is out on October 6.

It will be released on digital (standard and deluxe), CD (standard and deluxe) and vinyl (standard 12” and limited edition coloured 12” formats).

A special boxset is also available which compiles a coloured 12” vinyl of the album, an exclusive 7 inch format of ‘For What It’s Worth’, a print designed by Klaus Voorman (the artist behind The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ album cover) and additional collectors’ items.

Gallagher recently shared his latest single earlier this week.

The former Oasis frontman also performed the track live on Later… with Jools Holland, along with his lead solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’.

Following his intimate run of launch shows and huge festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds 2017, the former Oasis frontman is set to play his biggest solo headline gigs to date – taking in massive venues including Manchester Arena and London’s Alexandra Palace.

As well as tracks from his upcoming solo album ‘As You Were’ (which will see him go ‘head to head’ with brother Noel), Gallagher has also been playing a number of Oasis classics during his shows – recently including ‘Wonderwall’.

“[I only sing Oasis songs] when I’m rehearsing it, or if it comes on in a pub or in the car,” Gallagher told NME. “Turn it up, man.”

He added: “Every one I’m doing, I’m doing because I like singing it.”

Liam Gallagher’s upcoming tour dates are: