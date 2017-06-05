Liam Gallagher slams ‘sad f**k’ brother Noel for not attending Manchester tribute gig

Liam hits out at Noel for being "out of the f**cking country".

Liam Gallagher has hit out at his brother Noel over Twitter for failing to appear at the One Love Manchester concert last night.

The younger Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the concert to perform ‘Live Forever’ with the help of Coldplay, ‘Rock N’ Roll Star’ and his newest solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’. Rumours were circulating of an Oasis reunion however, as Liam revealed on Twitter, it seems that Noel Gallagher was out of the country last night.

Writing on Twitter this morning, Liam said: “Noels out of the fucking country weren’t we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck”.

Replying in the thread, one Twitter user said: “That’s the reunion out the window then haha” to which Liam responded: “Fuck the reunion mate it ain’t about oasis it’s about people helping other people and he’s once again shown his true fucking colours”.

Liam began his tweet-storm earlier in the morning, writing; “What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever”.

Following that up with “Oh and if anybody’s seen rkid tell hm he can come out now as you were” and “Manchester I’d like to apologise for my brothers absence last very disappointed”.

See the full tweets below.

Liam Gallagher’s appearance follows an interview on BBC Radio 1 where Liam said he wouldn’t be appearing at Manchester benefit concert, he said: “I don’t think so. I mean I’m up for it but I think we’ve got a gig somewhere”.

The benefit raised a total of £2 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and brought the total proceed count to £10 million. Visit here to donate to One Love Manchester.