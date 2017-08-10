The Libertines thank fans with heartfelt message on ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’ anniversary

" All these years later and we're still fucking here, we're still playing live and working on new songs."

The Libertines have shared a heartfelt Facebook message on the 13th anniversary of their biggest hit ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’.

Released on August 9, 2004 as the first single from the band’s self-titled second album, ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’ went on to peak at Number Two on the UK singles chart.

Sharing a video clip of the band in action, The Libertines wrote on Facebook: “13 years ago today we released ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’, a song about the rough seas you sometimes have to weather with the people you love. All these years later and we’re still fucking here, we’re still playing live and working on new songs. A big part of that is you guys and we love you for it. Thank you for last two decades and especially the last few years, letting us come back for another jig aboard the Good Ship Albion.”

They added: “Plenty seas behind us, plenty seas ahead… see you when we break land soon.”

The Libertines are preparing for a run of shows in UK coastal towns during September and October for their ‘Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour’ – including a headline show at By The Sea festival in Margate and a trio of Scottish gigs.

This week, they announced the support acts for the tour.

They have also recently discussed a potential release date of their forthcoming album.

Drummer Gary Powell spoke to The Star, revealing: “The new album is due out in the spring next year.”

The Libertines will play the following dates:

SEPTEMBER

17 – Dunfermline Alhambra

18 – Inverness Ironworks

19 – Kilmarnock Grand Hall

22 – Blackpool Empress Ballroom

23 – Hull Arena

25 – Plymouth Pavilions

26 – Scarborough Spa

30 – Lowestoft Claremont Pier

OCTOBER

1 – Margate By The Sea Festival (Margate Dreamland)

2- Brighton Brighton Centre