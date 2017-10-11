Hear from experts in future industries during our exciting Facebook Live panel

Learn all about three different jobs that didn't exist five years ago!

As part of our #LifeHacks campaign for young creatives, NME and University of Salford are hosting a special Facebook Live panel this Friday (October 13) featuring three people who are pursuing new and exciting tech careers.

The “Jobs that didn’t exist five years ago” panel, beginning at 6pm, will feature contributions from Twitter’s music partnerships lead Will Hardy, emoji translator Keith Broni, and Louise Broni-Mensah, the founder of ticketing app Shoobs. We’ll be asking the panellists how they got their jobs, what their jobs involve on a daily basis, and what they look for in young people hoping to join them in their field.

The panel is part of a year-long programme of #LifeHacks events we’ve created with help from our friends at University of Salford. The aim is to help inspire young creatives on how to get ahead in the world of work.

Watch the panel live here:

We’ve reached out to the country’s most inspiring creatives – from musicians to tech bosses and even London’s Night Czar – to share stories, advice and real-life experience for anyone looking for a first step into the creative industries.

Our #LifeHacks programme includes flagship events, a work experience programme, and a dedicated video series called ’30 Seconds To Greatness’ packed with advice from creative individuals at the top of their game.

