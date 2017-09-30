Lin-Manuel Miranda says Trump is ‘going straight to hell’ for comments about Puerto Rico

The US President criticised San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz after she asked Trump to help the country out following Hurricane Maria

Lin-Manuel Miranda has hit out at Donald Trump after the US President made insensitive comments about Puerto Rico.

The country, which was acquired by the US after the Spanish-American war in 1988 and is part of the US Commonwealth, was recently hit by Hurricane Maria. Citizens are struggling to recover from the storm, with millions without electricity, gas, running water or access to money. The government reported at least 16 people have died because of the disaster.

San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz pleaded for more help to be sent to Puerto Rico, saying: “I am begging anyone who can hear me to save us from dying. I am mad as hell because my people’s lives are at stake.”

Trump later responded, calling Cruz’s leadership “poor” and said her and the country’s government were “not able to get their workers to help”. He added: “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers on island doing a fantastic job.”

Hamilton star Miranda has responded to Trump’s comments, saying he is “going straight to hell.” “No long lines for you,” he tweeted. “Someone will say, “Right this way, sir.” They’ll clear a path.”

He also responded to the President’s criticisms of Cruz, saying: “She has been working 24/7. You have been GOLFING. You’re going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took.

“Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club? Anyway, it’s a lie. You’re a congenital liar.”

As Spin reports, other celebrities joined Miranda in reacting to Trump’s comments. John Legend tweeted: “Trump continues to dominate the shittiest president ever competition.” Author Stephen King wrote “Donald Trump, the master of self-congratulation. His picture should be next to NARCISSIST in the dictionary,” while Questlove simply put: “ASSHOLE.”

You can donate to the hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Mexico via the Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS campaign here.