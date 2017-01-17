Lindsay Lohan’s family respond to rumours she’s converted to Islam

She wished her followers 'Alaikum salam'

Lindsay Lohan’s family have responded to rumours that she has converted to Islam after she sparked speculation from deleting her Instagram photos.

The actress and singer raised fans’ curiosity after she deleted all Instagram posts and changed her status to read ‘Alaikum salam’ – the Arabic phrase for ‘peace be with you’ used among the Muslim community.

Lohan currently lives in Dubai, with many fans speculating that her move on Instagram was a bid to ‘cleanse’ herself while converting to the local religion as a practising Muslim. This comes after she was photographed carrying a copy of the Koran in 2015, and seen wearing a headscarf in Turkey – leading to a backlash in the US.

“They crucified me for it in America,” she told Dawn.com. “They made me seem like Satan. I was a bad person for holding that Koran.”

She continued: “”I was so happy to leave [America] and go back to London after that, because I felt so unsafe in my own country. If this [Islam] is something that I want to learn, this is my own will.”

However, Lohan’s mother Dina has since denied the claims that she has changed religion to GossipCop.

Lohan has spent much of her time in recent years working with Syrian refugees in Turkey – which is where she was gifted with the headscarf.

“When the woman put that headscarf on me, I felt really honoured because she went out of her own way to allow me to be a part of my own culture and she didn’t have to do that,” she continued. “I said I really liked the colour of her headscarf and she gave it to me, and maybe she had two and she gave me one – there’s more in the story that occurred.

“Because this woman took the time to give me this, and a part of herself, not even knowing me, I’m not taking it off.”

