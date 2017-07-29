Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda pens note to fans a week after Chester Bennington’s death

Shinoda thanked fans for respecting the band's privacy and offered suggestions on how to celebrate Bennington's life

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has written a note to fans one week after the death of his band mate Chester Bennington.

Shinoda thanked fans for respecting the band’s privacy in the week following the death of Bennington, 41, who committed suicide.

The rhythm guitarist also offered suggestions to fans wanting to celebrate the life of Bennington and a link to an update on Linkin Park’s website that offers resources for those in need of help.

Shinoda wrote: “One week. Feels like forever… If you need a (local) place to celebrate Chester, look to tiny.cc/lpmemorial.”

Shinoda also warned fans about buying fake Linkin Park merchandise online and directed them instead to the band’s website.

Ending his post, Shinoda wrote: “Brad, Joe, Rob, Dave, and I love you all very much. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

Yesterday, Chester Bennington’s wife Talinda paid tribute to her late husband.

Talinda was married to the 41-year-old singer for 12 years. She has released a statement to Rolling Stone that reads: “One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?”

In the aftermath of his tragic passing, fans have paid tribute by purchasing the music of Linkin Park – resulting in a huge Billboard Chart rise for four of their most famous albums.

Last weekend, Linkin Park confirmed the cancellation of their North America tour following Bennington’s death.

In a short statement on Twitter, Live Nation wrote: “The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds available at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected.”

