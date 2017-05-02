Listen to ‘You Can’t Handcuff The Wind’: the new single from Julian Barrett’s ‘Mindhorn’ character

"Acting is my wife. But Music is my hot mistress”

To commemorate the release of British comedy ‘Mindhorn’ starring The Mighty Boosh’s Julian Barrett, the character of Richard Thorncroft has released a criminally cheesy 80s single titled, ‘You Can’t Handcuff The Wind’.

The film follows washed-up actor Richard Thorncroft as he reprises his successful 80s character, ‘Mindhorn’ to catch a serial killer. The character of Bruce Mindhorn was an MI5 Spec-Op, based in the Isle Of Man, whose eye was replaced by “a super-advanced optical lie detector, which meant he could literally ‘see the truth'”.

To promote the film, ‘Richard Thorncroft’ (Barratt) has released an moody music video drenched in 80s rock clichés for his musical side-project. The press release states that Thorncroft once said “Music is like a river you have to immerse yourself in fully before you can swim. I’d only dipped my toes in, now I’m naked an plunging into new shimmering depths, why not join me?”

Watch the video for ‘You Can’t Handcuff The Wind’ below.

“My face is something I was born with”, ‘Thorncroft’ continues, “my body also. But a great face and a powerful body is of no use without a powerful brain and soulful emotions. Luckily I’m a quadruple threat.

The single is also being released on a 12″ vinyl EP with two other tracks: ‘Hot Boots’ and ‘Sunset’. You can purchase ‘The Unadorned Truth’ via MusicGlue here.

Mindhorn is released in cinemas across the UK May 5. Check out the trailer below.

Julian Barratt’s Mighty Boosh collaborator, Noel Fielding, is currently taking the mantle as host of the new ‘Great British Bake Off’. Mary Berry, who is no longer on the show, has no idea who Fielding is.