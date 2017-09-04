Cruel but funny.

Charli XCX appeared on BBC Radio 1 this afternoon to prank call her manager, informing him that she wanted to scrap the entirety of her new album.

The singer was guesting on Scott Mills’ afternoon show when rang up her manager John to deliver some bad news on-air. Charli began by saying: “Since we had that meeting with ed about the album, I’ve been thinking about music and I think I want to go down a different road. I actually want to scrap the whole album and re-record everything”.

There’s a stunned silence before her manager replies with ire: “You’re just talking to me about going down a road, what is this? Wizard Of Oz?”

The singer then gave the joke away by saying that she lost focus for a second just “thinking about boys”, referencing her latest single.

Recently, Charli share a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ‘Boys’ video, which featured Joe Jonas, Mac DeMarco, Bastille‘s Dan Smith, Panic At The Disco‘s Brendan Urie, Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff, Joey Bada$$, Diplo, Stormzy, Riz Ahmed and more. Watch below.

Taking to Twitter to share a list of who she’d include in a female-led version of the video, the rapper named CupcakKe, MØ, Dua Lipa, Tove Lo, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, Brooke Candy, ALMA, Sky Ferreira, Rita Ora, Grimes, Starrah, Zara Larsson, Japanese star Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Selena Gomez and Carly Rae Jepsen, among other names.