Listen to ‘Do U Right’, the latest solo single from Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke

Will Butler
By

'Fatherland' is due October 6.

Kele Okereke has released ‘Do U Right’, another single from his upcoming solo record, Fatherland.

This track follows ‘Streets Been Talkin’ and the collaborative track ‘Grounds For Resentment’ which features Years & Years’ Olly Alexander.

Speaking about the new track, Okereke said; “Do U Right’ started as a song for a DJ Koze compilation. I didn’t get a chance to finish it in time but I knew the song was promising so I kept it for my own album where it mutated and turned into this greasy Stax-style romp.”

Listen to ‘Do U Right’ below.

‘Grounds For Resentment’ sees Okereke and Alexander come together to set the “precedent of  out gay musicians singing a love song to one another without having to hide behind codes”.

Okereke continues; “I remember reading something that [Olly] wrote about the use of pronouns in pop music for gay artists that I thought that was very perceptive and intelligent – that the use of pronouns was the last frontier for gay artists”

The Bloc Party frontman releases ‘Fatherland’ on October 6, before a full UK tour. Full dates are below.

 Monday 16 October – Deaf Institute, Manchester 
Tuesday 17 October – The Cluny 2, Tyne & Wear 
Wednesday 18 October – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow 
Friday 20 October – The Chapel, Leeds 
Saturday 21 October – Arts Club Loft, Liverpool 
Sunday 22 October – O2 Institute 3, Birmingham 
Tuesday 24 October – Ramsgate Music Hall, Ramsgate 
Wednesday 25 October – Islington Assembly Hall, London 
Thursday 26 October – Rialto Theatre, Brighton 
Friday 27 October – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth