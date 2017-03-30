Listen to Drake’s guest feature on new WizKid single

Both acts collaborated on 2016’s ‘One Dance’



Nigerian star WizKid has shared his new single, featuring Drake.

‘Come Closer’ is the first time both have collaborated since Drake’s huge ‘One Dance’ single from 2016, the first track to be streamed one billion times on Spotify. The new Dancehall-nodding track can be heard now via Apple Music.

Drake first played the song in February 2017 on his own OVO Sound Beats 1 radio show, when it was titled ‘Hush Up the Silence’.

March 18 saw the release of Drake’s hugely anticipated ‘More Life’ playlist project. Guests include Kanye West, Young Thug, Skepta, Sampha and UK newcomer Jorja Smith. Speaking on the ‘Cal Cast’ podcast last February,he was quoted as describing ‘More Life’ as “a body of work that I’m creating to bridge the gap between my major releases,” he added: “I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist.”

Controversial upcoming rapper XXXTentacion called out Drake today (March 30), saying “He’s not a man. I think he’s a bitch.” Real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, the newcomer was giving his first interview since being arrested for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in July 2016. Awaiting trial, he was arrested again in October of last year for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. He was released on bail last weekend (March 26).

Drake was also rumoured to be in the firing line of Kendrick Lamar’s new single ‘The Heart Part 4’, which takes aim at a mysterious rapper. Kendrick’s “Don’t tell a lie on me / I won’t tell the truth ‘bout you” lyric was believed to be linking to the ghost-writing accusations that continue to shadow Drake.