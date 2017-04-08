Listen to Frank Ocean’s new song featuring Jay Z and Tyler, The Creator

'Biking' was used to the tease Ocean's third Beats 1 radio show.

Last night (April 7) Frank Ocean aired the latest and third of his Beats 1 “blonded RADIO” show which featured a brand new track featuring Jay Z and past Odd Future collaborator, Tyler, The Creator.

The singer, fresh off of his Migos and Calvin Harris collaboration, released his last new track ‘Chanel’ as a part of his second “blonded RADIO” show which was his first new solo music since the release of last year’s ‘Blonde’.

Ocean teased his newest Jay Z and Tyler, The Creator collaborated track ‘Biking’ on Youtube in hours running up to his live broadcast. The track can be heard in its entirety as the last track on Ocean’s Beats 1 show.

During the show, Ocean revealed that Babyface’s “Whip Appeal” was the first song he ever sang, remarking: “Singing that Babyface with a baby face, ain’t nothin’ more apt.”

Check out the full tracklist for blonded RADIO 003 below, whichf eatures everything from The Doobie Brothers to Death Grips, as reported by Pitchfork:

Frank Ocean – Super Rich Kids [ft. Earl Sweatshirt]

The Doobie Brothers – What a Fool Believes

Patti LaBelle – If Only You Knew

Ray J – Anytime

Babyface – Whip Appeal

Rexy – Don’t Turn Me Away

Kojo Funds – Dun Talkin’ [ft. Abra Cadabra]

Maleek Berry – Let Me Know

Rihanna – Consideration [ft. SZA]

Father – Heartthrob

Rae Sremmurd – Swang

Isaiah Rashad – Don’t Matter

SahBabii – Pull up Wit Ah Stick [ft. Loso Loaded]

Young Thug – Knocked Off [ft. Birdman]

Young Thug – Worth It

Kehlani – Undercover

Starrah – Rush

G Perico – My World

Squidnice – Trap by My Lonely

Drake – Glow [ft. Kanye West]

NxWorries – What More Can I Say

Flying Lotus – Camel

Delroy Edwards – I Love Sloane

Death Grips – Eh

Arca – Self Defense

Dopplereffekt – Plastiphillia 2

Machinedrum – U Don’t Survive

Moodymann – Lyk U Use 2 [ft. Andres]

Frank Ocean – Futura Free

Frank Ocean – Biking [ft. Jay Z and Tyler the Creator]

Meanwhile, Chanel recently posted a pair of Frank Ocean-themed adverts following the singer’s single using the fashion company’s namesake.