The track is a reworking of Michael's 1987 track from 'Faith'

George Michael’s first posthumous track ‘Fantasy’ has been released eight months after the singer’s death and features Chic’s Nile Rodgers.

The Wham! and solo star passed away on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53 and had reportedly been planning to release a new record in 2017. There had also been reports that the singer left three unreleased albums in the vaults.

The track is a reworking of George Michael’s version of the song that was recorded in the late ’80s, the track was originally meant to feature on Michael’s second album.

The singer was looking to launch the reissue of ‘Listen without Prejudice’ and contacted Nile Rodgers to work on ‘Fantasy’ together.

The track will appear on the reissue ‘Listen without Prejudice/MTV Unplugged’ which will be released October 20.

Listen to ‘Fantasy’ below.

In honour of the album’s reissue, Sony Music have commissioned a George Michael documentary narrated by the artist himself. ‘Freedom’ will feature the likes of Liam Gallagher, Elton John, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson among others.

In a message posted to the singer’s official website yesterday (September 6), Michael’s sisters, Melanie and Yioda, have indicated that they want “to share and enjoy [Michael’s] precious legacy and to continue to bring you joy – through his extraordinarily beautiful music” and “will continue bringing you all the projects [he] had been working so hard on for you”.

The cause of George Michael’s death was previously confirmed as natural causes by a coroner. The singer-songwriter’s funeral had been initially delayed after an ‘inconclusive‘ post-mortem. The star’s funeral eventually took place in a small chapel in Highgate West Cemetery, North London in March of this year.