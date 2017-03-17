Listen to a Hot Chip remix of Katy Perry’s Chained To The Rhythm

Indie pop group Hot Chip have reworked Katy Perry's latest single

Hot Chip have released a surprise remix of Katy Perry‘s “Chained To The Rhythm”.

The electronic pop seven-piece haven’t released an album of their own since 2015’s Why Make Sense, but various members have released solo efforts in recent months.

Listen to the remix below:

Vocalist and synth player Joe Goddard released a solo single, “Lose Your Love”, in December last year, while Alexis Taylor released the album Piano last April, which is a mixture of covers and original songs performed with just voice and piano.

Perry’s original “Chained To The Rhythm” is currently at number 11 in the UK singles chart, with nine of the top 10 spots being occupied by Ed Sheeran. Perry has also been announced as a headliner for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull, which takes place on May 27 and 28. Joining her on the bill are Kings Of Leon, Stormzy and Little Mix.

During an appearance on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Perry said she’d be trying a local delicacy while in Hull – the Yorkshire pudding. “Grimmy has told me all about Hull and we’ve already set up a date to the Yorkshire pudding factory. Radio 1’s Big Weekend is always a blast and I’m so happy to be able to make it to Hull alongside the incredible line-up,” she said.

