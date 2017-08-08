Listen to Lil Wayne’s new track ‘Like a Man’

The song was shared on producer ONHEL's Soundcloud.

A new Lil Wayne track has been shared, titled ‘Like a Man’.

The song was produced by the rapper’s longtime producer/engineer ONHEL, with Lil Wayne on vocals and additional production by DJ Sirome.

You can listen below.

Despite hinting last year that he was retiring after feeling “defenceless and mentally defeated”, the rapper quashed those rumours by releasing the track ‘Grateful‘, which fired shots at his former record label Cash Money, who he’s had a longterm feud with.

In May this year, T-Pain released ‘T-Wayne‘, his long-forgotten collaboration with Lil Wayne.

The mixtape is eight tracks long and was recorded way back in 2009, with T-Pain tweeting at the time of release: “These the lost files from ’09 and I’m tired of em just sitting on my hard drive”.

Like A Man – ONHEL Ft Lil Wayne by ONHEL Like A Man Vocals: Lil Wayne Produced by: ONHEL Additional prod: DJ Sirome Recorded By: Jeff Edwards and Manny Galvez

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

This year Lil Wayne also featured on Nicki Minaj‘s ‘No Frauds’, which caused controversy with its video showing shots of Westminster Bridge, despite claims that the bridge scenes would be cut due to the 22 March terror attack.

He also co-wrote and featured on Minaj’s track ‘Changed It’, and featured on DJ Khaled‘s single ‘I’m the One‘ with the likes of Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber and Quavo from Migos.

While fans are still waiting for the rapper’s long-awaited album ‘Tha Carter V’ to be released, it’s been revealed that the man who claimed to have got hold of the album (and proceeded to leak tracks from it) has been convicted of fraud.

Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli was convicted on 4 August of three of the eight charges he was facing, including securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud in relation to two hedge funds he ran.

He was also accused of illegally using his pharmaceutical company Retrophin to repay defrauded investors.