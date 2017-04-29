The 'Green Light' singer has released a new playlist with her favourite tracks

Lorde has released a new playlist on Spotify to share her favourite tracks with her fans.

Titled ‘Homemade Dynamite’ after a track on her upcoming album ‘Melodrama’, the playlist contains songs the singer is currently listening to.

Though the full tracklist for her upcoming album hasn’t been released yet, the singer debuted single ‘Homemade Dynamite’ during her Coachella performances.

Tracks on the list include recent tracks like Kendrick Lamar’s ‘LOVE’, from album DAMN, Zara Larsson’s ‘She’s Not Me’ and Pale Waves’ ‘There’s A Honey.’ Classic tracks like Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’ and Nancy Sinatra’s ‘Bang Bang’ also appear on the list that includes Bon Iver, Weyes Blood, Bleachers and Santigold.

Speaking on Twitter, Lorde said she would be updating the list regularly with tracks that she’s been listening to.

Recently, Lorde announced the follow up to 2013’s ‘Pure Heroine’ – ‘Melodrama’ is to be released on June 16 through LAVA/ Republic.

So far from Lorde’s new album ‘Melodrama’ we’ve heard launch single ‘Green Light’ along with the piano ballad ‘Liability’ and recently revealed track ‘Homemade Dynamite.’

Homemade Dynamite, a playlist by lordemusic on Spotify A playlist featuring Burial + Four Tet, Foals, Lips, and others

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 about ‘Green Light’, Lorde said the track “had to be really special” and that it couldn’t “sound the same as the old stuff”.

She added that the song is about “my first major heartbreak,” adding: “It’s not something that I really am used to writing about… It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that.”