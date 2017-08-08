Listen to The National’s new song ‘Carin At The Liquor Store’

It's the latest track to be taken from their forthcoming album 'Sleep Well Beast'

The National have shared a new song called ‘Carin At The Liquor Store’.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The track follows the previously released ‘Guilty Party‘ and ‘The System Only Sleeps In Total Darkness‘. All are featured on the band’s upcoming new album ‘Sleep Well Beast‘, which is due for release on September 8.

The song was premiered on Beats 1 by Zane Lowe earlier today (August 8). You can watch the official video for ‘Carin At The Liquor Store’ below.

‘Sleep Well Beast’ is their first full-length album since 2013’s ‘Trouble Will Find Me’. Frontman Matt Berninger hinted last year that the album contains a “very dark” sound that may surprise some fans, while the tracklist features the song ‘Turtleneck’, which was debuted at an anti-Trump show last year.

See the full tracklist for ‘Sleep Well Beast’ below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘Nobody Else Will Be There’

‘Day I Die’

‘Walk It Back’

‘The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness’

‘Born to Beg’

‘Turtleneck’

‘Empire Line’

‘I’ll Still Destroy You’

‘Guilty Party’

‘Carin at the Liquor Store’

‘Dark Side of the Gym’

‘Sleep Well Beast’

The band have also confirmed a slew of tour dates which will see them visiting the UK, Ireland, Europe and North America.

The National’s UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

September 16 – Cork Opera House, Cork

September 17 – Vicar Street, Dublin

September 18 – Vicar Street, Dublin

September 20 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 22 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 25 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 26 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 27 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 28 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London