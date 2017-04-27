Listen to a rediscovered Beatles ‘Sgt. Pepper’ outtake

A clip of the titular track is available to stream ahead of the album's re-release

Ahead of the re-release of The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ this May, you can listen to a previously unreleased take of its titular track.

The reissue of ‘Sgt. Pepper ‘was announced earlier this month and will celebrate the album’s 50th anniversary with unreleased takes of each song being available across its various packages.

You can check out the title track now at The Guardian.

The new Super Deluxe Boxset will be out on May 26, and includes a 144 page book along with 15 recordings from the Sgt. Pepper sessions, most of which have never been released.

Paul McCartney said: “It’s crazy to think that 50 years later we are looking back on this project with such fondness and a little bit of amazement at how four guys, a great producer and his engineers could make such a lasting piece of art.”

Liverpool recently released its plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary with a two part festival in May and June, while Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were recently pictured in the recording studio together along with The Eagles’ Joe Walsh.

The full track listing for the Super Deluxe Boxset is as follows:

Super Deluxe [4CD/DVD/Blu-ray boxed set]

CD 1: ‘Sgt. Pepper’ 2017 Stereo Mix

1. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

2. With A Little Help From My Friends

3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

4. Getting Better

5. Fixing A Hole

6. She’s Leaving Home

7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!

8. Within You Without You

9. When I’m Sixty-Four

10. Lovely Rita

11. Good Morning Good Morning

12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)

13. A Day In The Life

CD 2: Complete early takes from the sessions, sequenced in chronological order of their first recording dates

1. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 1]

2. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 4]

3. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7]

4. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26]

5. Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix – 2015]

6. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]

7. Penny Lane [Take 6 – Instrumental]

8. Penny Lane [Vocal Overdubs And Speech]

9. Penny Lane [Stereo Mix – 2017]

10. A Day In The Life [Take 1]

11. A Day In The Life [Take 2]

12. A Day In The Life [Orchestra Overdub]

13. A Day In The Life (Hummed Last Chord) [Takes 8, 9, 10 and 11]

14. A Day In The Life (The Last Chord)

15. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 1 – Instrumental]

16. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech]

17. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 1 – Instrumental, Breakdown]

18. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]

CD 3: Complete early takes from the sessions, sequenced in chronological order of their first recording dates

1. Fixing A Hole [Take 1]

2. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]

3. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Speech From Before Take 1; Take 4 And Speech At End]

4. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 7]

5. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]

6. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1 And Speech At The End]

7. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Speech, False Start And Take 5]

8. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]

9. Getting Better [Take 12]

10. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments Only]

11. Within You Without You [George Coaching The Musicians]

12. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]

13. She’s Leaving Home [Take 6 – Instrumental]

14. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]

15. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Speech And Take 8]

CD 4: ‘Sgt. Pepper’ and bonus tracks in Mono

(Tracks 1-13: 2017 Direct Transfer of ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Original Mono Mix)

14. Strawberry Fields Forever [Original Mono Mix]

15. Penny Lane [Original Mono Mix]

16. A Day In The Life [Unreleased First Mono Mix]

17. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Unreleased Mono Mix – No. 11]

18. She’s Leaving Home [Unreleased First Mono Mix]

19. Penny Lane [Capitol Records U.S. Promo Single – Mono Mix]

DISCS 5 & 6 (Blu-ray & DVD)

Audio Features (both discs):

– New 5.1 Surround Audio mixes of ‘Sgt. Pepper’ album and “Penny Lane,” plus 2015 5.1 Surround mix of “Strawberry Fields Forever” (Blu-ray: DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby True HD 5.1 / DVD: DTS Dolby Digital 5.1)

– High Resolution Audio versions of 2017 ‘Sgt. Pepper’ stereo mix and 2017 “Penny Lane” stereo mix, plus 2015 “Strawberry Fields Forever” hi res stereo mix (Blu-ray: LPCM Stereo 96KHz/24bit / DVD: LPCM Stereo)

Video Features (both discs):

– The Making of Sgt. Pepper [restored 1992 documentary film, previously unreleased]

– Promotional Films: “A Day In The Life;” “Strawberry Fields Forever;” “Penny Lane” [4K restored]