Listen to The Shins’ dreamy cover of The Smiths’ ‘Panic’

James Mercer shows off his best Morrissey impression in this acoustic cover.

The Shins have released a pair of songs recorded for a Spotify session including a gentle cover of The Smiths classic, ‘Panic’.

Recorded in Spotify Studios in New York, James Mercer performed the ‘Panic’ cover alongside a live performance of their track ‘Name For You’ from their newest album, ‘Heartworms‘ which was released back in March.

James Mercer covers the legendary Smiths track with a delicate touch, applying only his voice and a single acoustic guitar to the track. Listen to the Spotify session below.

The Shins’ James Mercer recently discussed his battles with depression and anxiety. Speaking to NME, he said “When I was a kid, I would have waves of it that lasted months and I didn’t know what the hell was going on. Back then you just got told to shut up. It faded into this depression that lasted a while, and I haven’t had that for a long while.”

In Smiths news, Gorillaz have revealed that Morrissey almost appeared on their new album, ‘Humanz’. In a new interview, Damon Albarn revealed that Morrissey turned down a guest spot after a “month long email exchange”.

The snub might have to do with Morrissey’s ongoing medical issues which caused him to cancel a concert in Texas and walk off the stage after only six songs in Arizona.