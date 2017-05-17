Listen to previously unreleased Beach House song ‘Chariot’

It's taken from the band's upcoming 'B-Sides And Rarities' compilation.

Beach House have shared a previously unreleased song called ‘Chariot’.

It’s taken from the Baltimore dream-pop duo’s upcoming compilation album ‘B-Sides And Rarities’, which drops on June 30. The compilation includes a second previously unreleased song, ‘Baseball Diamond’, as well as a cover of the Queen classic ‘Play The Game’.

Listen to ‘Chariot’, then check out the album’s full tracklist below.

Chariot Chariot, a song by Beach House on Spotify

‘Chariot’

‘Baby’

‘Equal Mind’

‘Used To Be’ (2008 Single Version)

‘White Moon’ (iTunes Session Remix)

‘Norway’ (iTunes Session Remix)

‘Baseball Diamond’

‘Play The Game’ (Queen Cover)

‘The Arrangement’

‘Saturn Song’

‘Rain in Numbers’

‘I Do Not Care For The Winter Sun’

’10 Mile Stereo’ (Cough Syrup Remix)

‘Wherever You Go’

Beach House released their sixth and most recent studio album, ‘Thank Your Lucky Stars’, in October 2015. It arrived less than two months after their their fifth studio album, ‘Depression Cherry’, which dropped that August.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Explaining the unexpected release of ‘Thank Your Lucky Stars’ at the time, the band told fans on Facebook: “It’s an album being released the way we want. It’s not a companion to ‘Depression Cherry’ or a surprise or B-sides. It was recorded at the same time as ‘Depression Cherry’, but for us, it’s very much a different record.”