Listen to unreleased Freddie Mercury version of Queen track ‘All Dead, All Dead’

It is set to feature on 40th anniversary re-issue of 'News Of The World'

An unheard of version of Queen track ‘All Dead, All Dead’ has surfaced online.

The song featured on 1977 album ‘News Of The World’ and saw Brian May take up vocal duties instead of late frontman Freddie Mercury.

Now, an animated video of a new version of the song featuring Mercury on vocals which you can watch below, has been posted online.

The track will form part of the Raw sessions disc of the upcoming 40th anniversary re-issue of ‘News Of The World’, which is set for release on November 17.

It follows the recent release of new versions of ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘We Are The Champions’ .

The tracks feature never-before-heard lead vocals, along with new lead guitar parts which were changed during the recording of the album.

On ‘We Will Rock You’, Brian May is heard deploying a markedly different guitar solo, while ‘We Are The Champions’ ends with a fade-out, as opposed to its more recognisable abrupt end.

‘We Are The Champions’ was originally designed to appeal to football fans, frontman Freddie Mercury revealed at the time of the track’s release in 1977.

‘I was thinking about football when I wrote it,” Mercury said. I wanted a participation song, something that the fans could latch on to.

‘Of course, I’ve given it more theatrical subtlety than an ordinary football chant. I suppose it could also be construed as my version of ‘I Did It My Way’. We have made it, and it certainly wasn’t easy. No bed of roses as the song says. And it’s still not easy.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher recently revealed that he doesn’t like Queen in an interview conducted by Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Asked whether he likes the Freddie Mercury-fronted group, he replied: “Do I like Queen? Uh, not really, no. I mean, I get Freddie Mercury has a great voice and all that, and obviously they’ve got some great songs. But I do find them a bit Queen-y.”

Hawkins laughed, to which Liam responded: “Listen, they’re a top band and obviously they’ve got great songs, but I dunno, man. Brian May’s guitar sound sounds like he’s got it clogged in his ass.”

“Poor Brian,” said Hawkins, “I love Brian.”

Gallagher replied: “I respect him and all that, but I don’t know, man.”