Listen to Weezer’s sunburst new single, ‘Mexican Fender’

'Pacific Daydream' is out October 27

Weezer have officially announced details of their new album and dropped a summery new single called ‘Mexican Fender’.

The news of new album Pacific Daydream was leaked yesterday (August 16) by an American radio station as a part of a a competition page for a meet-and-greet with the band at the station’s upcoming festival.

The band have now officially revealed that their eleventh album, Pacific Daydream, will be released October 27 and will include new single ‘Mexican Fender’ as well as March single ‘Feels Like Summer’.

Listen to the new track below.

Read more: Weezer’s last album was last year’s self-titled, dubbed ‘The White Album’ by fans – read the NME review here.

Though fans were expecting the follow-up to last year’s ‘The White Album’ to be ‘The Black Album’, frontman Rivers Cuomo was drawn to the writing songs on escapism and beach days more than the end of all things.

Check out the artwork for Pacific Daydream below.

Meanwhile, the band’s frontman Rivers Cuomo has hinted on Twitter that the band could perform a secret set at Reading Festival this summer.

The band are also set to play a bunch of huge UK shows later this year – dates for that are as follows:

23 October – Leeds, Academy

24 October – Glasgow, O2 Academy

25 October – Manchester, O2 Apollo

27 October – Birmingham, O2 Academy

28 October – London, SSE Arena, Wembley