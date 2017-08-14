Listen to Wolf Alice’s new track, ‘Beautifully Unconventional’

Wolf Alice have released the third track from their upcoming album. This one is titled ‘Beautifully Unconventional’, listen to it below.

The London four-piece will release their second album ‘Visions Of A Life’ on September 29. ‘Beautifully Unconventional’ has been preceded by lead track ‘Yuk Foo’ and ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’.

The track premiered on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show as the hottest record tonight.

The new track leans closer to the softer, warmer and catchy stylings of ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ than it does the furious, punk sputter of ‘Yuk Foo’. Listen to ‘Beautifully Unconventional’ below.

Wolf Alice were on the cover of last weeks NME magazine, read their full interview here.

“The main thing we learned from making the first album is that you only regret the things you don’t do,” Rowsell told NME. “This time around, if we had an inkling of an idea, even if it seemed a bit silly, we’d try it out and see what happened.”

Meanwhile, Wolf Alice have spoken of their support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and likened his popularity to that of the “biggest indie band in the world”.

Bassist Theo Ellis also likened Corbyn’s support to “the second coming” and described how he managed to develop a massive following among Grime MC’s including AJ Tracey and JME.

This week, Wolf Alice will also head out on an intimate UK tour, taking in shows in the likes of Middlesbrough, Dundee, Tunbridge Wells and Guildford, ahead of a massive tour in November that will see them headlining London’s Alexandra Palace for the first time ever.