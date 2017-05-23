Locals use #RoomsForManchester to welcome strangers affected by Manchester attack

Others have been offering lifts home to those displaced by the attack after an Ariana Grande gig.

The people of Manchester have been using the hashtag #RoomsForManchester to offer accommodation to those unable to travel home following last night’s terrorist attack in the city.

Others have been using the hashtag to offer lifts home to those affected by the attack, as well as a place for people to catch their breath and receive emotional support. Check out a selection of their tweets below.

It has now been confirmed that 22 people were killed and 59 others were injured in the attack shortly after last night’s Ariana Grande concert.

Fans were leaving the show at Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber attacked the foyer. Police say that children are among the dead. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has spoken out to condemn the ‘evil’ terrorist attack, adding: “Our first thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured and we will do whatever we can to support them.”

While Ariana Grande said that she was ‘broken’ after the attack, the entertainment world has spoken out in tribute – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Prime Minister Theresa May has since confirmed that this is currently being treated as a terrorist attack – making it the deadliest attack as such on UK soil since 52 people were killed in the 7/7 suicide bombings in July 2005. May will hold emergency meetings today, while Jeremy Corbyn has also paid tribute and said that all campaigning for the upcoming general election has been ‘suspended‘.

Meanwhile, the NHS has issued advice to blood donors in the wake of the attack.

An emergency hotline has been set up for anyone concerned about loved ones in the area or at the show. Please call 0161 856 9400. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.