London Grammar air new material at secret surprise show

The band are warming up to drop their second album
London Grammar kicked off 2017 by playing their first live dates of the year – including a secret impromptu show at which they aired new material.
The band unveiled the first taster of new music from their upcoming second album with ‘Rooting For You‘ last week. Since late December, the band have been playing a handful of festival dates in Austalia.
After these massive dates, the band announced that they’d be playing a last minute gig at a secret location. Then last night, a selection of lucky fans won the chance to see the band in the intimate setting of Sydney’s Paddington Town Hall.
During the show, the UK trio treated fans to favourites from their debut album ‘If You Wait’ and early EPs including ‘Hey Now’, ‘Strong’, ‘Metal And Dust’, ‘Wasting My Young Years’ and new track ‘Rooting For You’.
See footage and photos from the gig below:
‘Rooting For You‘
‘Strong’
‘Metal And Dust’
‘Wasting My Young Years’
Their current Australian tour included a headlining show at Falls Festival – where 19 people were tragically left seriously injured during a crowd crush as fans rushed to see the band.
The band are expected to announce release details of their second album shortly, along with UK and European tour dates after recently being confirmed to perform at Finland’s Flow Festival alongside the likes of Lana Del Rey, The xx, Aphen Twin, Flume and many more.
London Grammar 2016