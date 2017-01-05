London Grammar air new material at secret surprise show

The band are warming up to drop their second album

London Grammar kicked off 2017 by playing their first live dates of the year – including a secret impromptu show at which they aired new material.

The band unveiled the first taster of new music from their upcoming second album with ‘Rooting For You‘ last week. Since late December, the band have been playing a handful of festival dates in Austalia.

After these massive dates, the band announced that they’d be playing a last minute gig at a secret location. Then last night, a selection of lucky fans won the chance to see the band in the intimate setting of Sydney’s Paddington Town Hall.

During the show, the UK trio treated fans to favourites from their debut album ‘If You Wait’ and early EPs including ‘Hey Now’, ‘Strong’, ‘Metal And Dust’, ‘Wasting My Young Years’ and new track ‘Rooting For You’.

See footage and photos from the gig below:

‘Rooting For You‘

Rooting For You #LondonGrammar #RootingForYou #PaddingtonTownHall A video posted by Bridget McNair (@bridgetmcnair) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:42am PST

‘Strong’

Incredible 😍😍😍 thank you @madelilew #londongrammar #secretgig #strong #blessed A video posted by Natasha Kamalesan (@karamalesan) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:52am PST

‘Metal And Dust’

#londongrammar #secretshow #paddingtontownhall #sydney #metalanddust A video posted by @r055jam35 on Jan 5, 2017 at 4:20am PST

‘Wasting My Young Years’

Highlight of my life to date: London Grammar secret show 👌🏽🙌🏼 #londongrammar #sydney A photo posted by Emily Pemberton (@pemilyton) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:32am PST

if only you could hear the sound coming out of this room A photo posted by lauren brennan (@laurbren) on Jan 5, 2017 at 4:03am PST

💙🎤 @londongrammar @secretsounds A photo posted by JB (@thetrundleberry) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:51am PST

Stop! Grammar time! 💃#londongrammar A photo posted by Maxine Manila (@maxinemanila) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:33am PST

#londongrammar #sydney #secretgig #amaze A photo posted by Andrew Lewis (@kdrubi) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:10am PST

Hannah #LondonGrammar #HannahReid #PaddingtonTownHall A photo posted by Bridget McNair (@bridgetmcnair) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:30am PST

Their current Australian tour included a headlining show at Falls Festival – where 19 people were tragically left seriously injured during a crowd crush as fans rushed to see the band.

The band are expected to announce release details of their second album shortly, along with UK and European tour dates after recently being confirmed to perform at Finland’s Flow Festival alongside the likes of Lana Del Rey, The xx, Aphen Twin, Flume and many more.

