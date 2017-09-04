London Grammar have released a brand new video for their Truth Is A Beautiful Thing single, ‘Non Believer’ and it’s stunning.

The track is the latest single to be given the music video treatment from the trio’s second album which is now gold-certified.

The video is directed by Jodeb who has produced videos for the likes of Deftones and Skrillex in the past. The visuals, stunning in their scope, sees a character played by Karelle Tremblay treads the line of grey morality.

Jodeb explains: We wanted to create a character that you would never really know if she is a good or ill-intentioned person… I was looking to create a subtle sense of paranoia all throughout the film”.

Watch the video for ‘Non Believer’ below.

London Grammar, recent NME cover stars, recently shared how the touring life of being a number one band has affected them: “Sometimes when you’re in a band you go a bit mad”

“Everything is exactly the same – waking up, hotels. It’s the same simulation, but a recurring one.” Guitarist Dan Rothman noteS: “You have 12 déjà vus in a row and you do go a bit mad.” Read the full NME feature here.

London Grammar head on tour later this year. See their dates in full below.

Tue October 17 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Wed October 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Fri October 20 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Sat October 21 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon October 23 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Thu October 26 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Fri October 27 2017 – BRISTOL Colston Hall Bristol

Sun October 29 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Newcastle City Hall

Mon October 30 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Weds November 1 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Thu November 1 2017 – BELFAST Waterfront