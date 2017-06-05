Twitter defends London mayor Sadiq Khan after Donald Trump’s taunts

#IamWithSadiqKhan

Twitter users have defended Sadiq Khan following a number of attacks on the London mayor by US President Donald Trump.

Following a terror attack in London this past weekend (June 3) which left 7 dead, Donald Trump took to Twitter to denounce Sadiq Khan’s response to the attack. “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” he tweeted, taking a quote from the London Mayor out of context – the original message was referring to an increased police presence on London streets, rather than the attack itself.

Today (June 5), Trump continued his tirade against the London Mayor, tweeting “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. MSM [mainstream media] is working hard to sell it!”

Following the above tweet, Twitter users across Britain took to the platform to register their disgust, and stand by the Mayor Of London.

Before long, the hashtag #IamWithSadiqKhan was trending, with users across the globe registering their support for Khan.

Many Twitter users also remarked as to the racist undertones of Donald Trump’s reponse:

While Sadiq Khan is yet to respond to Donald Trump’s inflammatory statements, a spokesman for the Mayor Of London stated when asked, “The Mayor is focused on dealing with Saturday’s horrific and cowardly attack.”

